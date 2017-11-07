Menu
Results for the local races in Manassas and Manassas Park

by Potomac Local on November 7, 2017 at 10:06 pm Leave a Comment

Here’s a closer look at the results of races in Manassas and Manassas Park, to include constitutional officers and school board members. 

In Manassas: 

Commissioner of the Revenue

Douglas Waldron keeps his seat with a four-point win over challenger Anita Vanoy.

Treasurer

Patricia-Richie Folks keeps her seat at city treasurer with a 10-point victory over Russell Harrington.

School Board

Peter O’Hanlon wins an open school board seat. He ran unopposed. 

In Manassas Park: 

Commissioner of the Revenue

Debora Wood won the seat with a four-point lead over James Kirkland.

Treasurer

Running unopposed, Patty Trimble wins the seat.

 

 

