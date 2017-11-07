Guzman wins decisive victory over Lingamfelter in the 31st District

The 31st House of Delegates seat goes to political newcomer Elizabeth Guzman, who beat the long-serving Scott Lingamfelter.

The Alexandria social worker beat the decorated Army colonel who retired after 28 years in the service.

“”Elizabeth Guzman has proudly served Prince William County in the public sector for ten years and knows the challenges that many in the 31st District face every day. Elizabeth has worked hard as an immigrant and single mother, and we know that she will bring that same tireless commitment to her duties as delegate,” Virginia Democrats penned in a press release.

Guzman won a decisive 12-point victory over Lingamfelter. The 13th District encompasses portions of eastern Prince William County (Dale City) and a portion of Fauquier County.

Lingenfelter had a strong showing in Fauquier County with nearly 70 percent of the vote. But it was Prince William County voters who put Guzman in office, giving her more than 60 percent of the about 20,000 votes cast.