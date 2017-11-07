Express Lanes announce winner of “Go the Billionth Mile” contest

Alexandria, Va. – Today Transurban, operator of the 495 and 95 Express Lanes, announced that Tammie B. of Alexandria, Virginia is the winner of the “Go the Billionth Mile” contest and will receive one year of toll-free travel on the 495 and 95 Express Lanes. The contest was held in September 2017 to celebrate the milestone of one billion miles traveled since the Lanes first opened in November 2012 and gave a lucky customer a chance to win the free-travel prize.

“I’m really ecstatic that I have this opportunity for a free year of commuting on the Express Lanes, it means so much to me,” said Tammie. “The Lanes provide me 20 more minutes of sanity and 20 less minutes of aggravation to have to deal with,” she added.

Tammie B. has lived in Virginia for 30 years and works at a trade association in Washington, D.C., commuting from her home in the Kingstowne area of Alexandria.

Her typical trip on the Express Lanes takes her from the Springfield Parkway to regular lanes on I-395 near Duke Street.

Tammie enjoys comedy and horror films as well as touring Virginia wineries and local museums.

Content featuring Tammie will be featured on the Express Lanes website and social media channels to help educate new customers.

About the Express Lanes

The 495 and 95 Express Lanes operate on I-495/Capital Beltway and I-95 providing drivers with faster and more predictable travel options in Northern Virginia. Together, the 495 and 95 Express Lanes create a region-wide network of free-flowing lanes for nearly 40 miles from the Dulles Toll Road to Stafford County. Delivered through a public-private partnership between the Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban, the Express Lanes give drivers reliable travel choices on two of northern Virginia’s most congested roadways. For more information, please visit ExpressLanes.com.