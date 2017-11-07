Carter beats Miller in Manassas race

Democrat Lee Carter won his election bid over the longtime incumbent Jackson Miller.

The political newcomer beat Miller by at least nine points and will take the 50th House of Delegates District seat in Manassas, and a portion of Prince William County.

Miller did not face Carter in a series of debates held leading up to the election.

In a press statement, Virginia Democrats called Carter an activist.

“Lee Carter has been a strong progressive in his fight to support working families in Northern Virginia. As a Marine Corps veteran and an activist, Lee has built his career on helping others.We are proud to work with Lee as he fights for his constituents in the General Assembly.”