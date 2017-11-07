Breakfast Links: Winter outlook calls for more snow, but nothing extreme

What does a Lt. Governor do? “Unlike in other states, candidates for governor and lieutenant governor in Virginia run separately, not as a team.” [Washington Post]

What was old is once again new as many stores are deciding to once again close on Thanksgiving. Here’s a list of stores in our region that will close on turkey day. [WTTG-TV]

The Capital Weather Gang’s winter outlook: “More winter than last year but nothing extreme.” The forecasters give their predictions on the winter that is knocking on our doorsteps. [Washington Post]

A jury rejected an insanity defense Monday and recommended two life sentences for a man who brutally killed his mother in late 2015 at their home in southern Stafford County. [Free Lance-Star]

Some Metro cars are getting makeovers: “Metro is hoping that with some dressing up, you might almost forget you’re riding in an old 3000- or 6000-series rail car.” [Washington Post]