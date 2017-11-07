Ayala upsets Anderson in the 51st District

In an upset, political newcomer Hyla Ayala beat long-serving Delegate, Richard Anderson.

The Democrat won the 51st District that encompasses much of Prince William County by six points, beating Anderson who has served in the seat since 2009.

Ayala is a cybersecurity specialist by day and a community activist, as well as the President of the National Organization of Women Prince William County Chapter.

Anderson is a retired Air Force General who focused on veterans issues. He played an integral role in securing funding for a new veterans medical center to be located at Vint Hill and got legislation passed to curb texting and driving.

