2017 Manassas Christmas Parade Grand Marshal and Woman of the Year

There is a lot to look forward to at the Greater Manassas Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 10 a.m. There will be more than 100 groups, including floats, dancers, marching bands and, of course, Santa. This year’s theme is A “Christmas Carole.”

Every year — this is the 72nd year for the parade — the Parade committee selects a Grand Marshal and a Woman of the year.

This year, John D. Martin was selected as Grand Marshal for his service to this community. John’s community involvement includes former President of the Manassas Rotary Club, Rotarian of the Year, member of the Friends of the Foundation golf tournament, member of the Greater Manassas Christmas Parade Committee, and Chairman of the Parade Committee for more than 15 years. Born and raised in the City of Manassas, John is also a Manassas Businessman with Dudley Martin Chevrolet. This year’s parade was named in honor of John’s beautiful wife Carole, who passed away shortly before the Christmas parade last year.

The Woman of the Year for 2017 is Judy Wine, Senior Vice President of Wine Energy, a City of Manassas business since 1960. Always an active member of the community, Judy has been a member of Northern Virginia Family Service’s Board of Directors since 2010, a recent appointee to the board of the Greater Prince William CASA organization, and a major fundraiser for the March of Dimes Walk for Babies since 2011, helping to raise over one million dollars. Judy was instrumental in securing a $750,000 matching grant from the Hylton Foundation to help pay the mortgage on the SERVE campus in Manassas.

Not only will John and Judy participate in the 72nd Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade, but they will also be honored at Santa Lights Manassas on Dec. 1. Both events are free and open to the public.