News 17 votes: Sellers seeks recount in Dudenhefer match up
Laura Sellers isn’t going to down without a fight.
“This game on. We’ve just begun,” she said Tuesday night.
A total of 17 votes separates the Democrat from her Republican challenger Mark Dudenhefer in their respective bids for the Garrisonville seat on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.
Sellers is fighting to keep her place on the board, while Dudenhefer is looking to take it back. He gave up the seat in 2012 when he was elected to serve in the House of Delegates 2nd District in Stafford and Prince William counties.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
A final, permanent resting place for Prince William’s unclaimed dead
November 1, 2017 Comments off
FREE class at Manassas Park Community Center offers money-saving tips, saving strategies
October 31, 2017 Comments off
‘It was the murder of her younger brother which brought such intense grief into her life that she gained 170 pounds’
October 27, 2017 Comments off
Caregivers strive to reduce bath-time challenges for seniors
October 25, 2017 Comments off