Potomac Local Poll: Who should be Virginia’s next governor?

Ralph S. Northam

Edward W. "Ed" Gillespie

Clifford D. Hyra Vote Results

Election Day has arrived in Virginia.

Those who haven’t already voted early will head to the polls on November 7, 2017 to cast their votes and choose who will be state’s next governor, as well as select local offices such as State Delegate seats, and constitutional offices in Manassas and Manassas Park to include Commissioner of the Revenue and Treasurer.

In Stafford County, voters will have to also choose members of the Board of Supervisors and School Board.

You can find out what offices, and who is on your ballot.

You can also see some responses from candidates who responded to our “Why vote for me” questionnaire.

For today’s poll, we want to know who Potomac Local readers want to see replace Terry McAuliffe as the state’s next Governor. Vote in the poll above, please.

Then, go to your polling place and cast your vote.