Breakfast Links: Toll revenues on E-ZPass Express Lanes continue climb

Transurban, the operators of the I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes, report toll revenues are up about 17 percent over the previous quarter. A former Stafford commuter does the math and says it would cost him nearly $15,000 a year to use the lanes if he still commuted. [Free Lance-Star]

Propelled by demographic changes that are turning Virginia into an increasingly blue state and a liberal base energized by the convulsive Trump presidency, Democrats have long been favored to retain the governorship here when the state goes to the polls on Tuesday. [New York Times]

Repeal of Outer Banks plastic bag ban: Locals are seeking ways to voluntarily limit the use of the non-biodegradable, one-use sacks after North Carolina lawmakers last month affirmed their repeal of the ban on plastic bag use on the Outer Banks. [Virginian Pilot]

Greater Washington is experiencing a medical construction boom. The reason: Many hospitals are housed in facilities built 40 or 50 years ago and need to be modernized. [Washington Business Journal]

Hylton High School won the 6A cheerleading state title Saturday in Richmond. It was the Bulldogs first state title in cheerleading since 1998. [Insidenova.com]