Once focus of AMBER Alert, girl, 16 missing again

The teenage girl at the center of an AMBER Alert just three weeks ago is missing again.

Police tell us Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz left her home in the 14600 block of Endsley Turn in Dale City at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Sinahi is believed to be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered,” police stated in an email.

The statement did not detail why Aguilar-Cruz left the house.

On October 15, Virginia State Police issued an alert notifying state residents to be on the lookout for Aguilar-Cruz, noting that she was in “extreme danger” after she was allegedly abducted at a house party on Danville Road in Dale City.

The girl and her alleged abductor were found later that day by police sitting on a bench at Birchdale Park in Dale City. Both provided false names to police when questioned.

Officers returned the girl to her home and charged 21-year-old Roberta Antoni Merando-Segovia with abduction and gang participation.

Police say he kidnapped Aguilar-Cruz at the party on Danville Road, and say he is a member of the MS-13 street gang.