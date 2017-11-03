Masked men rob Coverstone 7-Eleven

From Prince William police:

Armed Robbery – On November 3 at 2:11AM, officers responded to the 7-11 located at 10740 Coverstone Dr in Manassas (20109) to investigate an alarm activation. The investigation revealed two masked men entered the business and approached the counter. One of the men jumped over the counter and grabbed multiple packs of cigarettes while the other suspect located an employee in one of the isles. During the encounter, the second suspect brandished a handgun toward the employee and forced him back to the register to obtain money. The suspects took cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the men who were not located.

Suspect Descriptions:

Black male, between 20 & 25 years of age, 5’5”, 140lbs with brown eyes

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black Jordan shoes with silver trim, white socks and a black mask

Black male, between 20 & 25 years of age, 5’10”, 170lbs

Last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white Converse shoes and a clown mask