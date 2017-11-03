News Masked men rob Coverstone 7-Eleven
From Prince William police:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Armed Robbery – On November 3 at 2:11AM, officers responded to the 7-11 located at 10740 Coverstone Dr in Manassas (20109) to investigate an alarm activation. The investigation revealed two masked men entered the business and approached the counter. One of the men jumped over the counter and grabbed multiple packs of cigarettes while the other suspect located an employee in one of the isles. During the encounter, the second suspect brandished a handgun toward the employee and forced him back to the register to obtain money. The suspects took cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the men who were not located.
Suspect Descriptions:
Black male, between 20 & 25 years of age, 5’5”, 140lbs with brown eyes
Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black Jordan shoes with silver trim, white socks and a black mask
Black male, between 20 & 25 years of age, 5’10”, 170lbs
Last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white Converse shoes and a clown mask
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
A final, permanent resting place for Prince William’s unclaimed dead
November 1, 2017 Comments off
FREE class at Manassas Park Community Center offers money-saving tips, saving strategies
October 31, 2017 Comments off
‘It was the murder of her younger brother which brought such intense grief into her life that she gained 170 pounds’
October 27, 2017 Comments off
Caregivers strive to reduce bath-time challenges for seniors
October 25, 2017 Comments off