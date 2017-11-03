Join the fight to stop county supervisors from approving the Kline Project

Residents of Prince William County,

Please join the fight to stop the Prince William County Board of Supervisors from approving another development that will add 392 housing units, an estimated 15,000+ daily trips, and 255 children to already overcrowded classrooms.

The Kline Project at the corner of Prince William Parkway and Liberia will be another retail strip with a huge storage unit facility, gas station, and drive-thru; increasing school overcrowding, urban sprawl, and traffic congestion.

Please visit citizensallianceofprincewilliam.org, sign the petition change.org/p/12113980 and help spread the word through Facebook.com/CitizensAlliancePW to your neighbors and social media contacts.

Attend the Planning Commission Public Hearing, 15 November, 7 p.m., Board Chambers, James J. McCoart Administration Building, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, Va., 22192

It’s time for citizens to remind the County Supervisors we are their priority. Children and families first!