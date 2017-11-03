Breakfast Links: Union labor tapped for new 300 mph train from D.C. to NYC

The old Don Pablos restaurant turned Wawa? [Insidenova.com]

Are Democrats making inroads into the Republican stronghold 40th House District in western Fairfax and Prince William counties held now by Tim Hugo? Democrat Donte Tanner managed to win his party’s nomination without a Primary Election, but can he win the General Election on Tuesday? [Insidenova.com]

A six-car crash led to Route 3 in Fredericksburg being closed for several hours on Thursday afternoon. [Free Lance-Star]

So far on a crowd-funding website, they’ve raised $8,000. But the Farifax County School Board needs about $1 million to change the name of a high school. [WTOP]

It will be union labor for a new 300 mph train that could be built between Washington and New York City. [Washington Business Journal]

You’ll remember her from “All in the Family” and “Gilmore Girls,” as well as her appearances on stage here at the Riverside Dinner Theatre in Fredericksburg. Sally Struthers shares her life lessons with Mary Washington University students. [Free Lance-Star]