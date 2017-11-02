Menu
Woodbridge
News
Woman, 37, arrested for attempted malicious wounding with a vehicle

by Potomac Local on November 2, 2017 at 12:02 pm Leave a Comment

From Prince William County police:

Attempted Malicious Wounding – On October 31 at 8:54 p.m., officers responded to the Willowbrook community pool located at 1375 Walnut St in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 26-year-old man, and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated. During the encounter, the accused slapped the victim in the face then got into her vehicle and attempted to run the victim over. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported by the victim.

Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.

Arrested on October 31:
Rebecca Marie DENT, 37, of 1410 Walnut St in Woodbridge
Charged with attempted malicious wounding and assault & battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Released on a $25,000 secured bond

 

