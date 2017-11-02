We killed off two of our email newsletters. Here’s why.

Over the past six months, we’ve stopped sending so many weekly emails.

This week we retired our “Potomac Local Biz” email that we sent on Wednesday mornings. It was designed to be a collector, or snapshot of the business stories that we posted during the previous week, allowing readers to click the link to the story on PotomacLocal.com and read the post in its entirety.

While I think it’s important to highlight the businesses in our region opening, growing, expanding, and in some cases closing, the content in the Wednesday email was redundant. It’s no secret that readers could just as easily find the same content in our Breakfast Links email, sent each weekday.

Back in March, we put to bed the Mug Shot Monday email that we sent on, you guessed it, Mondays. It was, for a time, not only our most-subscribed-to email newsletter, it was also our most-read newsletter.

We also had more complaints about Mugshot Monday than any other. Many said they didn’t like the concept of receiving a collection of mug shots in their email at the start of the work week. Others said it simply did not fit the Potomac Local brand, which over the past seven years has become synonymous with informative local news.

So, we bid Au Revoir, Auf Wiedersehen, adiós, farewell, and “don’t let the door hit ya…” to those newsletters.

We will, however, keep sending Breakfast Links. Many of you have not only praised our weekday morning effort but have bombarded me with emails on days we didn’t send out our morning briefing. Many asked if they had been removed from our mailing list.

You haven’t. We promise.

Breakfast Links will become the only email we send on a regular basis.

I recognize that email is quickly becoming the method of consuming not only local news but information of all types. Emails are subscription based, they cut through social media algorithms that may keep you from seeing your favorite content on Facebook, and they deliver sought-after news and information right to your phone, tablet, or laptop.

In the coming weeks, I plan to make improvements to our weekday morning email by making it more personable, more informative, and more fun. I’d love to have your suggestions on how we can improve.

Please, stay tuned. And sign up for it if you don’t already receive it.