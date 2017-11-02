Traffic stop in Stafford yields drugs and wanted suspect

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

Stafford, VA. A traffic stop conducted by deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office early on Thursday morning resulted in the arrest of a wanted suspect on drug charges.

On November 2, 2017 at approximately 12:01 a.m., a Stafford deputy observed a vehicle exit the Motel 6 parking lot on Warrenton Road. The deputy ran the license plate number on the vehicle and learned that the owner’s driver’s license was revoked.

He initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver of the vehicle as John Edward Coleman, 47, who advised that his license was revoked. The passenger in the vehicle, James Wilson Jackson, 43, told the deputy there was a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge out of Stafford County.

He also told the deputy he had a marijuana joint under the passenger seat, which deputies confirmed after searching the vehicle. Jackson was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to appear. He was later released on a $2000 secured bond. Coleman was released on summons for driving with a revoked license. There may be additional pending charges.