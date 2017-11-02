Developers pin hopes for new apartment complexes on walkable neighborhood, access to transit

MANASSAS — Historic Manassas is not only drawing new businesses and people seeking to experience its vibrant downtown culture, it is also luring real estate developers.

These developers recognize that there is a current lifestyle trend with people who want walkable neighborhoods with easy access to amenities like coffee shops, restaurants, art venues and unique shops.

Two new apartment complexes, Manassas Station and Messenger Place, are currently under development in Downtown.

In an email, Nicole Smith, Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Manassas said, “Manassas Station is a three-story, 105-unit complex that will offer one and two-bedroom studio apartments ranging in price from $1,300- $1,700.

“The real estate developer, Christopher Companies has built the complex on 3.5 acres of land where the former ABC Photo and Imaging Services building was located.”

Manassas Station began construction in fall of 2016 and is expected to be completed in December. Renters will be able to sign contracts on the new apartments in December with an expected move-in date of January.

The developer of the Manassas Station also developed another popular apartment complex in the city.

“We enjoyed working with Manassas City Officials on our previous Manassas location, The Courts at Historic Manassas. When the opportunity arose to develop this new property, it just made sense,” said Craig Havenner, President of Christopher Companies.

Christopher Companies is one of the leading builders of EnergyStar certified homes in the region.

“Our properties are designed and built with respect for the environment. Energy and resource efficiencies are built into every new site we develop. Our Manassas Station location has been constructed so our renters can enjoy and take advantage of the local neighborhood and local amenities. A dog park with an agility course has been added to the property for our pet owners. And commuters will appreciate the fact that we are within walking distance of the VRE station,” said Havenner.

Another new development will sit on the land that used to house the city’s now-defunct daily newspaper, the Manassas Journal Messenger, which closed in 2012. Weber Rector Commerical Real Estate Services started development in May of 2017 on Messenger Place in downtown Manassas.

“Messenger Place is a five-story, 94-unit complex that’s being built where the former Manassas Journal Messenger building was located,” said Smith in an email. “It will also contain 3,500 square feet of retail space.”

Retailers have yet to rent space in the building.

Chuck Rector, Vice President of Weber Rector said in an email, “Construction on Messenger Place is expected to be completed at the end of June 2018. There will be a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments. The apartments should be ready for occupancy in July of 2018.”

Concurrent with the development of Messenger Place, Weber Rector is also developing another apartment complex, Abberly Averra, at University Village. Abberly Averra will consist of 336 apartments near the Prince William County George Mason Campus.