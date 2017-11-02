Menu
Breakfast Links: We had the cleanest air in recent memory this summer

by Potomac Local on November 2, 2017 at 9:36 am Leave a Comment

Here’s a look at what’s making news this morning around the region… 

Despite a couple of spikes in Northern Virginia, this past summer’s air was among the healthiest in memory across the commonwealth. [Insidenova.com].

The rate of babies born prematurely in Virginia has reached its highest point in seven years, but researchers say the reason remains a mystery. [Free Lance-Star]

The water tower that looms 78 feet above Prince William Parkway near Potomac Mills mall is undercover, at least for now. [Prince William Times]

 
