News Breakfast Links: We had the cleanest air in recent memory this summer
Here’s a look at what’s making news this morning around the region…
Despite a couple of spikes in Northern Virginia, this past summer’s air was among the healthiest in memory across the commonwealth. [Insidenova.com].
The rate of babies born prematurely in Virginia has reached its highest point in seven years, but researchers say the reason remains a mystery. [Free Lance-Star]
The water tower that looms 78 feet above Prince William Parkway near Potomac Mills mall is undercover, at least for now. [Prince William Times]
