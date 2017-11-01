Menu
Woodbridge
Suspect in Haymarket armed robbery arrested

by Potomac Local on November 1, 2017 at 2:56 pm Leave a Comment

From Prince William County police:

Armed Robbery *ARREST – On November 1, the suspect, identified as Kenneth Lewis HARRIS, who was wanted in connection to an armed robbery incident which occurred in the area of Mountain Rd and Loudoun Dr in Haymarket on October 30, turned himself into authorities at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center without incident.

Arrested on November 1:

Kenneth Lewis HARRIS, 48, of the 100 block of Clubhouse Dr in Leesburg

Charged with robbery, use of a firearm in a commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and driving on a suspended license

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

 

