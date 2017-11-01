Stafford County Fire & Rescue teams up with Domino’s Pizza

From Stafford County Fire & Rescue:

Stafford County, VA – October 30, 2017 – Stafford County Fire and Rescue is teaming up with local Domino’s Pizza stores to remind citizens to change the batteries in their smoke alarms this coming weekend when the time changes. Domino’s customers in Stafford who order between 4pm and 8pm will be chosen at random on Saturday, November 4, 2017 to have their order delivered by Fire and Rescue personnel.

When personnel arrive, they will check the customer’s smoke alarms and if they are in working order the Domino’s order will be free. If the smoke alarms are not working, fire personnel will change the batteries or replace the smoke alarms with working ones on site. Drivers from all four Domino’s locations will be delivering reminders and 9-volt batteries to customers while supplies last.



According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of every five home fire deaths occurred in homes with no smoke alarms (38%) or no working smoke alarms (21%). “We want to remind all of our residents to check their smoke alarms this weekend when they change their clocks. It’s a simple task that saves lives.” said County Fire and EMS Chief Mark Lockhart. “We also encourage everyone to check the date of manufacture on the alarms as they should be replaced every 10 years.”