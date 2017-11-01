Police seek information on two suspects in attempted robbery

From Prince William County police:

Attempted Strong-Armed Robbery – On October 30 at 8:35 p.m., officers responded to the 15700 block of Silent Tree Pl in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 43-year-old man, was delivering a pizza to a home in the above area.

The residents of the home informed the victim they did not place the order. When the victim returned to his vehicle, he was approached by two unknown men who then attempted to rob him. During the encounter, the men implied they were armed and demanded the victim’s property. No weapon was seen. When the victim refused to comply, the suspects fled on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the two suspects who were not located.

Suspect Descriptions:

Black male, unknown age, 6’0” with a thin build and mustache

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans

Black male, unknown age, 6’2” with a heavy build

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt