News Breakfast Links: Republicans inject cash into Marhsall-Roem race
Del. Robert G. Marshall (R-Prince William) has received a late-stage infusion of cash from Virginia Republican leaders, which one expert said suggests the state party is worried about losing the seat he has held for nearly 26 years. [Washington Post]
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, made a surprise visit to a Manassas favorite Sunday morning after dropping off their son for a flight at Manassas Regional Airport. [Prince William Times]
As a historic Alexandria church starts the long process of relocating a pair of plaques honoring two of its legendary parishioners — George Washington and Robert E. Lee — Corey Stewart is raising a ruckus about what he dubs the latest instance of “rampant political correctness. [Insidenova.com]
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
FREE class at Manassas Park Community Center offers money-saving tips, saving strategies
October 31, 2017 Comments off
‘It was the murder of her younger brother which brought such intense grief into her life that she gained 170 pounds’
October 27, 2017 Comments off
Caregivers strive to reduce bath-time challenges for seniors
October 25, 2017 Comments off
Come out to our Fall Festival & Hayride! October 28, 1 – 4 p.m.
October 16, 2017 Comments off