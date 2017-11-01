Breakfast Links: Republicans inject cash into Marhsall-Roem race

Del. Robert G. Marshall (R-Prince William) has received a late-stage infusion of cash from Virginia Republican leaders, which one expert said suggests the state party is worried about losing the seat he has held for nearly 26 years. [Washington Post]

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, made a surprise visit to a Manassas favorite Sunday morning after dropping off their son for a flight at Manassas Regional Airport. [Prince William Times]

As a historic Alexandria church starts the long process of relocating a pair of plaques honoring two of its legendary parishioners — George Washington and Robert E. Lee — Corey Stewart is raising a ruckus about what he dubs the latest instance of “rampant political correctness. [Insidenova.com]