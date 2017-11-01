A ticket bought in Woodbridge wins $10 million prize for Maryland man

From Virginia Lottery News:

“I just screamed in my car with all the windows up!”

That’s how Woody Simmons said he reacted to discovering he’d won the $10 million top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Extreme Millions game.

It happened in the parking lot of Optimax Service Center, 13505 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge. Mr. Simmons, who works for the Postal Service, said he often shops there. He happened to see a sign about the new Scratcher game while he was in the store.

“I thought, ‘Well, let me take a chance,’” the Hyattsville, Maryland, man said.

He bought one ticket, and that was all it took. The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 2,937,600.

On November 1, he returned to the store to receive his check from the Virginia Lottery. He had a choice of taking the full $10 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $6,570,302 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store receives a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Extreme Millions features prizes ranging from $30 to $10 million, including a $1 million second prize. The $10 million prize is the largest prize offered in any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game. This is the first top prize claimed in this game, which means three more $10 million prizes remain unclaimed.

When it comes to education, the Virginia Lottery is game. Mr. Simmons bought his winning ticket in Prince William County, which received more than $59.5 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. For more information and a complete list of lottery funds to Virginia school districts, click here.

The Lottery generates more than $1.5 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated more than a half-billion dollars for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2017. For more info, visit our website, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and check us out on YouTube. Please play responsibly.