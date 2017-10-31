Three suspects arrested after use of fake credit cards in Stafford

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

Stafford, VA. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects on Saturday morning in connection with an incident involving the use of fake credit cards at a convenience store in North Stafford.

On October 28, 2017 at approximately 6:08 a.m., a Stafford deputy responded to a call at Kangaroo Express near Garrisonville Road. The caller advised that a man had attempted to make a $68 purchase using a fake credit card and driver’s license. The man left the store in a white vehicle after the caller confronted him about the fake cards. The deputy ran the license number and discovered it belonged to a deceased individual.

Another deputy located the suspect’s vehicle driving on Garrisonville Road. He found three adults from New York and a young child in the vehicle. The child was sitting in a carseat without a base that was not secured to the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a substance consistent with marijuana.

Security footage from Kangaroo Express confirmed that one of the passengers, Nnamdi Chijoke Onyeukwu, 24, was the suspect who entered the convenience store and attempted to make a purchase with the fake cards. The caller who reported the incident also confirmed the suspect’s identity.

Alexis Curtis, 24, the driver of the car and mother of the child, told detectives that Onyeukwu offered to pay her $150 to drive him from New York to North Carolina. She claimed no connection to the fraudulent cards, but gave deputies a fraudulent New York driver’s permit. She also admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle in the presence of her child. Once incarcerated, deputies discovered that she hid 13.6 grams of marijuana under her clothing.

Detectives also discovered that Curtis is wanted out of Durham, N.C. for assault and battery and assault with a deadly weapon. She is charged with felony child neglect, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, conspiracy to commit a felony and giving false identity to law enforcement.

Onyeukwu is charged with credit card larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, identity fraud, credit card fraud, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, obtaining by false pretenses and possession of marijuana.

The third adult in the vehicle, Peter Germain, 35, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of marijuana.

All three suspects are incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.