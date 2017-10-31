Patricia Richie-Folks is looking to keep her seat as the Manassas City Treasurer.

She’s been there less than a year, after winning the seat in a special election last November following the requirement of longtime city treasurer Robin Perkins.

Richie-Folks won by three points last year. And this year, she faces the same opponent — Republican Rusell Harrison.

This election season, we’re asked candidates who wish to reach our readers a “why you should vote for me” email by Oct. 27, 2017.

From Patricia Richie-Folks

I was truly honored when the citizens of the great City of Manassas elected me to the Office of Treasurer in 2016. In running my campaign, I pledged to serve with honesty and integrity. My established goals were to provide outstanding customer service and to execute all aspects of management and operations with efficiency and transparency. I can state with complete confidence that I have fulfilled these commitments.

As Treasurer for the City of Manassas, an elected Constitutional Officer of the Commonwealth of Virginia, it is my charge to operate my office in accordance with Commonwealth statutes and codes and City of Manassas ordinances.

When I assumed office, I brought with me a wealth of diverse skills and knowledge – including leadership, managerial, accounting, budgeting, and finance. For example, ownership of a small construction company provided me with intimate experience in the management of workers, finances – including projections for short- and long-term operating costs and profits – and clients. In my position as General Manager of the Laundry Division of the Sodexo Corporation, I managed a multi-million dollar budget and a staff of 30 people. As a legislative assistant with the Florida State Legislature, I have a strong grasp interpreting legislation, statutes, and codes. Although these positions do not reflect my career in its entirety, they do reflect an array of experience, coupled with my A.A. in Business Administration, clearly equipped me to successfully meet the professional challenges inherent in the job of Treasurer. Evidently, a majority of the voters were confident enough in my experience and the goals set forth in my campaign to elect me.

While these credentials have served me well in establishing myself in the position. There are many facets of the job, however, that require a unique, discrete skillset to perform at optimum capacity. The University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Services offers training that is designed to advance the specific management and leadership skills required for local treasurers throughout the Commonwealth. To fortify my ability to supervise the operations of my office, I have completed several of the required courses and am vigorously pursuing my Master Governmental Treasurer certification. This certification is the highest level of achievement recognized by the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia (TAV).

I am an active TAV member and was recently appointed by the organization’s president to a very coveted position on the Legislative Committee – one of the seven major committees of the TAV’s 20-committee structure. This committee is charged with monitoring General Assembly activity and proposing statutory changes governing the operation of Treasurer’s offices across the Commonwealth. As a member, I will strive for opportunities to bring the interests of the City of Manassas to the forefront in pertinent discussions and legislative revision efforts.

My TAV membership has also afforded me the opportunity to collaborate with my peer Treasurers to identify best practices and assess their potential application to enhance operations in my office. For example, one of the Treasurers in Northern Virginia has several years of experience in operating the same financial management system we are in process of implementing in my office. I am in on-going communication with her to determine how we might utilize that experience to ease our implementation process and maximize our use of all the system’s functions.

In my brief time in office, I have earned the support and respect of my fellow Treasurers to the extent that I have received formal campaign endorsements, including one from a former TAV president who also instructed one of my initial certification courses.

My diligence and commitment to optimum performance as Treasurer for the City of Manassas is well-reflected in my accomplishments to date. I and my staff have successfully implemented the 2nd phase of a new financial management system. Through the Office’s Citizen’s Self Service (CSS) portal, Manassas City residents can go online and search their real estate and personal property tax bills and we are working to expand online payment options, some of which we hope to announce in the very near future. The Treasurer’s office has assumed authority of the Economic Development Authority’s (EDA) bank accounts and are now managing the funds of the EDA and working with the City’s Economic Development department to establish sound financial management and cash control processes for department funds

Documentation of my accomplishment and performance speaks for itself. I have predicated a solid record of accuracy, efficiency, transparency, compliance and accountability in executing all functions of my office. I have established and delivered an excellent level of customer service. Most of the voters recognized my capabilities and, consequently, placed me in this position of public trust. During my time in office, I believe that I have lived up to their expectations. I vow to the voters of the City of Manassas the I will continue to uphold these standards.