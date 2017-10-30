News The Mantle Coffee Shoppe will offer drinks, snacks
A new coffee shop will replace the old Saladelis eatery at the Shoppes at North Stafford on Route 610.
This will be the second business in the mostly vacant shopping center at the corner of Garrisonville Road and Tech Parkway. An Anytime Fitness location also sites inside the quiet shopping plaza.
From The Mantle Coffee Shoppe:
Two pleasures we will always enjoy is sipping a good drink, whether hot or cold, and making memories with families and friends. The Mantle Coffee Shoppe is excited about offering both to the Stafford community. The shop will also be offering a variety of fresh baked goods from local vendors as well as sandwiches and salads made fresh daily to meet lunchtime needs.
The Mantle is a faith based shop which offers a cozy Kidz Korner for your child to play as you converse with your friends or listen to local Christian artists as they minister through their music. The Mantle is committed to offering careers and skill development in hospitality and their recruitment drive has hired twenty- five local people to meet the needs of the business.
In a time where coffee shops dominate the area, The Mantle is looking forward to delivering the ultimate family experience to include Afternoon Tea complete with scones, clotted cream and jam, and finger sandwiches. Friday nights will be exciting with karaoke for the local students. Hot dogs and drinks named after all the area schools will be featured. The Nosar family, the Tonkin family, and The Mantle employees are excited to be part of such a wonderful community and look forward to seeing you soon!
