News Red Cross called to help 2 after apartment fire
Here’s what we know about a fire that broke out at 9:22 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 in Woodbridge.
From OWL Volunteer Fire Department:
Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of an apartment fire at 1362 Eisenhower Apt 404 in Woodbridge. Crews arrived within minutes and reported smoke showing through a third-floor window.
The fire was located in a utility closet and contained to one apartment with no extension. Red Cross was called and working with two occupants. The fire is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, PWCDF&R, Fairfax County and PWC Police Department responded to the incident.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
‘It was the murder of her younger brother which brought such intense grief into her life that she gained 170 pounds’
October 27, 2017
Caregivers strive to reduce bath-time challenges for seniors
October 25, 2017
Come out to our Fall Festival & Hayride! October 28, 1 – 4 p.m.
October 16, 2017