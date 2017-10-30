Red Cross called to help 2 after apartment fire

Here’s what we know about a fire that broke out at 9:22 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 in Woodbridge.

From OWL Volunteer Fire Department:

Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of an apartment fire at 1362 Eisenhower Apt 404 in Woodbridge. Crews arrived within minutes and reported smoke showing through a third-floor window.

The fire was located in a utility closet and contained to one apartment with no extension. Red Cross was called and working with two occupants. The fire is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, PWCDF&R, Fairfax County and PWC Police Department responded to the incident.