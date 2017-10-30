Menu
Red Cross called to help 2 after apartment fire

by Potomac Local on October 30, 2017 at 10:59 am Leave a Comment

Here’s what we know about a fire that broke out at 9:22 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 in Woodbridge. 

From OWL Volunteer Fire Department: 

Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of an apartment fire at 1362 Eisenhower Apt 404  in Woodbridge.  Crews arrived within minutes and reported smoke showing through a third-floor window.

The fire was located in a utility closet and contained to one apartment with no extension.  Red Cross was called and working with two occupants. The fire is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office.  Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, PWCDF&R, Fairfax County and PWC Police Department responded to the incident.

 

