News Gainesville man arrested in connection with stabbing of three vicitims
From Prince William County police:
Aggravated Malicious Wounding – On October 29 at 1:11 a.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing which was reported to have occurred in the 3500 block of Finish Line Dr in Gainesville (20155) earlier that evening. The investigation revealed
three male victims, two 18-year- olds and a 17-year- old, were stabbed in the above area by the accused following a drug transaction.
After the encounter, the victims drove to an area hospital where police were contacted. The injuries sustained by all three victims were non-life threatening. The accused was located at his residence near the offense location in Gainesville where he was detained without further incident.
Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Sang Vo Phuoc NGUYEN, was arrested.
Arrested on October 29:
Sang Vo Phuoc NGUYEN, 19, of 3519 Finish Line Dr in Gainesville
Charged with 3 counts of aggravated malicious wounding and 1 count of possession with
intent to distribute marijuana
Court Date: December 18, 2017 | Bond: Unavailable
