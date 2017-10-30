Menu
News
Driver flown to hosptial after crash at Hoadly and Websters

by Potomac Local on October 30, 2017 at 3:42 pm Leave a Comment

DALE CITY — A helicopter has been called after a car crash in the area of Hoadly Road and Websters Way.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicate an adult male is being flown to a local hospital following the crash. The trauma patient is reported to be semi-conscious, according to initial information.

Police tell us the patient is being flown as a precaution.

The helicopter was called to land at Penn Elementary School at 12980 Queen Chapel Road.

News, Dale City Local, Woodbridge Local, Prince William
