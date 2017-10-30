News Driver flown to hosptial after crash at Hoadly and Websters
DALE CITY — A helicopter has been called after a car crash in the area of Hoadly Road and Websters Way.
The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m.
Initial reports indicate an adult male is being flown to a local hospital following the crash. The trauma patient is reported to be semi-conscious, according to initial information.
Police tell us the patient is being flown as a precaution.
The helicopter was called to land at Penn Elementary School at 12980 Queen Chapel Road.
