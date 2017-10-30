News 2,262 pounds of prescription medications collected in drug “Take-Back”
From Prince William County police:
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA . . . A total of 2,262.2 pounds of expired or unused prescription medications was collected in greater Prince William County on Saturday, October 28th. The event was sponsored by the Crime Prevention Unit of the Prince William County Police Department, the City of Manassas Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center, Sentara Lake Ridge, and Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center.
- Manassas City Police and sponsors collected 1,432 pounds of expired or unused
prescription medications at the Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William
Medical Center collection location in the city of Manassas.
- Prince William County Police and sponsors collected a total of 830.2 pounds of expired
or unused prescription medications:
- 471.1 pounds at the Sentara Lake Ridge collection location in Woodbridge, and
- 359.1 pounds at the Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical
Center collection location in Haymarket.
The nationwide prescription drug “Take-Back” initiative seeks to prevent pill abuse and theft. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
The partner agencies involved wish to thank the public for their participation in continuing to keep our communities safe and healthy. By turning in these unwanted prescription drugs – rather than throwing them away or flushing them down a sink or toilet – they are kept out of the landfill and the water supply.
For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.
