News Criminal justice presentation yields arrest for sexual assault
From Prince William County police:
Sexual Assault Investigation – On October 25, a detective with the Special Victim’s Unit gave a criminal justice presentation to a group of students in a local high school about the Special Victim’s Bureau. Following the presentation, a female student approached the detective and disclosed ongoing sexual abuse by a family member.
The investigation revealed that the victim was sexually assaulted by the accused on more than one occasion since August 2016. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ubaldo SANCHEZ, was arrested without incident.
Arrested on October 26:
Ubaldo SANCHEZ, 39, of Triangle
Charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery and 3 counts of indecent liberties by a custodian
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
