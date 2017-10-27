Menu
Woodbridge
66°
Sunny
Feels like: 66°F
Wind: 8mph S
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 2
Detailed forecast ▸
Read Us Daily for News in Prince William, Manassas, & Stafford

News
Criminal justice presentation yields arrest for sexual assault

by Potomac Local on October 27, 2017 at 2:16 pm Leave a Comment

From Prince William County police:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On October 25, a detective with the Special Victim’s Unit gave a criminal justice presentation to a group of students in a local high school about the Special Victim’s Bureau. Following the presentation, a female student approached the detective and disclosed ongoing sexual abuse by a family member.

The investigation revealed that the victim was sexually assaulted by the accused on more than one occasion since August 2016. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ubaldo SANCHEZ, was arrested without incident.

Arrested on October 26:
Ubaldo SANCHEZ, 39, of Triangle
Charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery and 3 counts of indecent liberties by a custodian
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Dale City Local, Dumfries Local, Crime, Mugshot, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...