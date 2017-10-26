Stafford county to reduce class sizes for middle schools

From Stafford County Public Schools:

STAFFORD, VA – Stafford County Public Schools announces improvement in middle school class sizes for 2017-2018 school year. As of September 30, 2017, middle school enrollment increased by 150 students since September 30, 2016. Compared to 2016-2017, the number of core classes with 20 or fewer students decreased by 36 and the number of core classes with 28 or more students decreased

by 34. The number of core classes with 21-27 students increased by 90 classes.

In comparing the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 average class size by department level, SCPS slightly decreased the overall average in every core subject area except English, which increased by one from 24.9 last year to 25.9 this year. Additional information is included in the 2017-2018 Stafford County Public Schools’ Class Size Report. For more information on Stafford County Public Schools’ Class Size Report, please log onto www.staffordschools.net and click on the October 24 agenda under School Board.