NOVA-Woodbridge campus to host Military Appreciation Day event

From Northern Virginia Community College:

The Woodbridge Campus of Northern Virginia Community College will host a Military Appreciation Day, in honor of those who have and are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. With 15 percent of NOVA students classified as veterans or active duty personnel, NOVA’s Office of Military and Veterans Services (OMVS) has continuously assisted active duty service members, veterans and family members to achieve their education and career goals.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at NOVA-Woodbridge, 2645 College Drive, Woodbridge.

NOVA will honor guest speaker for the event, Rappahannock County resident Chilton “Chilly” Raiford for his service as a gunner on the USS Randolph in the Pacific Theatre of World War II. While serving his country, Raiford was severely wounded and survived two Kamikaze attacks and remained on the ship until the war ended. At 94, he shares his experiences with veterans and young people.

Representatives will provide information from several local and national organizations including, Post 9/11 Chapter 33, Military Spouse Career Advancement Accounts Program (MyCAA), Marine Gunnery Sergeant Fry Scholarship, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Wounded Warriors, Vocation Rehabilitation Services (VR&E) and the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP). College representatives will also provide information about NOVA programs, workforce development and financial aid. NOVA-Woodbridge Military Appreciation Day will be held in the Lakeside Theatre, located on the first floor of the Seefeldt Building (WS). The event is free and open to the public.