News Police seek information regarding residential shooting
From Prince William County police:
Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On October 24 at 8:37 a.m, officers responded to an apartment located in the 19000 block of Fuller Heights Rd in Triangle (22172) to investigate a destruction of property. A resident of the apartment reported to police that a loud noise was heard around 3:30 a.m. Later that morning, the resident discovered that a bullet entered the apartment through a window and was found lodged in an interior wall. Officers searched the surrounding area and did not locate any shell casings. No injuries or other property damage were reported.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone.
