Police seek information regarding residential shooting

From Prince William County police:

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On October 24 at 8:37 a.m, officers responded to an apartment located in the 19000 block of Fuller Heights Rd in Triangle (22172) to investigate a destruction of property. A resident of the apartment reported to police that a loud noise was heard around 3:30 a.m. Later that morning, the resident discovered that a bullet entered the apartment through a window and was found lodged in an interior wall. Officers searched the surrounding area and did not locate any shell casings. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

