Laurie Holloway Receives Occoquan Volunteer Award

From the Town of Occoquan:

(October 20, 2017 – Occoquan, VA) On October 16, 2017, the Town of Occoquan presented resident Laurie Holloway with its Volunteer Award. Ms. Holloway was awarded the Walter D. Bailey Volunteer Award and recognized for her contributions to the community during a volunteer appreciation event at Occoquan’s Bottle Stop Wine Bar on Monday evening.

Ms. Holloway has been a resident of Occoquan since 2016 and during that time has shown a deep commitment to community by quickly and readily volunteering her time and talents for the betterment of the town. She has volunteered for multiple events including the semi-annual Occoquan Arts and Crafts Show, an event that brings more than 10,000 people to the community and generates revenue in support of the Town’s Capital Improvement program, and for the spring and fall community clean-up days.

She can also be seen picking up litter daily on her walks through town and has officially adopted the Mill Street parking lot under the Route 123 Bridge as a clean-up location through the Keep Prince William Beautiful Adopt-A-Spot program. In addition, she has recently been appointed to serve on the Town’s Architectural Review Board, which is responsible for preserving the historic district’s unique cultural heritage and identity.



Ms. Holloway has a history of volunteerism and commitment to community. Prior to living in Occoquan, she was an active member in her community including volunteering for environmental cleanup days, donating social media and marketing experience to non-profits, assisting with disaster relief efforts, and serving as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate representing abused and neglected children in court.

In addition to volunteering for events and other activities, Ms. Holloway established and manages “VisitOccoquan,” an unofficial Twitter account aimed at promoting Occoquan and its events and activities.

Occoquan’s volunteer award program was established in 2007 and is named after its first recipient and former long-time resident Walter D. Bailey, who served on the Town’s Architectural Review Board and dedicated much of his time and talent to the betterment of the Occoquan community. Recipients are selected by the Occoquan Town Council and the award is presented to an individual who has provided outstanding volunteer service to the Town of Occoquan and has illustrated a dedication to the betterment of the Occoquan community.