Detour planned during pipe replacement on Logmill Road

From an email from Virginia Department of Transportation:

GAINESVILLE – Logmill Road (Route 701) between Route 234 and Shelter Lane (Route 601) will be closed to through traffic, weather permitting, from 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 for stormwater pipe replacement, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Residents within the closure area, emergency vehicles and school buses will have access to the closed portion of Logmill Road, but will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement in either direction.

Traffic will be detoured via Route 234 and Shelter Lane back to Logmill Road.

Follow VDOT Northern Virginia on Twitter: @vadotnova