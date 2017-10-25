Menu
Woodbridge
Traffic
Detour planned during pipe replacement on Logmill Road

by Potomac Local on October 25, 2017 at 7:00 am Leave a Comment

From an email from Virginia Department of Transportation:

GAINESVILLE – Logmill Road (Route 701) between Route 234 and Shelter Lane (Route 601) will be closed to through traffic, weather permitting, from 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 for stormwater pipe replacement, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Residents within the closure area, emergency vehicles and school buses will have access to the closed portion of Logmill Road, but will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement in either direction.

Traffic will be detoured via Route 234 and Shelter Lane back to Logmill Road.

Follow VDOT Northern Virginia on Twitter: @vadotnova

 

News, Gainesville, Prince William, Traffic & Transit
