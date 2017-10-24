Good Morning Prince William – Calling all adult service groups! – The Manassas Christmas Parade needs volunteer marshals to help on Saturday, December 2nd. This is a super fun event kicks off the 2017 Holiday Season in Old Town Manassas. It’s just a couple of hours in the morning that is sure to put you in the spirit! This is the perfect opportunity for a large group as they need 40-50 volunteers! Please email Nora to learn more at nora@greenteaminc.com.

· The Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift program is in full swing! Share the joy of the season by sponsoring a child and making their wishes come true. You’ll be given the 2 wishes for toys or clothes valued up to $75 for a little boy or girl up to 12 years old. These children live here in our community. Come join the fun. Please visit www.volunteerprincewilliam.org for more info and to download the donor form.

· Our Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is looking for empathetic volunteer age 55+ to assist as a Senior Link Volunteer. This position has flexible hours and can be done at either the ACTS Manassas or Dumfries locations. Duties include calling home-bound seniors to check on them. Training is provided by ACTS and is scheduled in December. It’s a wonderful way to learn more about your community and reach vulnerable seniors. Please call Jan to learn more at 571-292-5307 to be part of the RSVP team.

· The Live Well Coalition invites you to the next Community Connection Breakfast on Tuesday, November 14th, 8:30-12 noon at the Manassas Park Community Center. Come learn from a panel of experts sharing their knowledge on Community Development, transportation, worksite wellness, eating healthy, healthy congregations and tobacco use prevention. Please visit: http://www.behealthybehappyprincewilliam.com to learn more.

· Donate your used sneakers to MADD! Gather up all those old sneakers from your family and friends and drop them off here at Volunteer Prince William – 9248 Center Street Manassas or bring them to the MADD Walk on November 11th at Burke Lake Park – Picnic Area A. please call Shelley at (571) 292-301 to learn more.

· Brain Injury Services is looking for a volunteer to organize and facilitate a monthly or quarterly get together at Jirani Coffeehouse in Manassas for individuals with brain injuries. It’s a great opportunity for someone who has an interest in music, small group facilitation and working with people with disabilities. Please call Michelle at (703) 451-8881 ext. 232 to learn more.

· Project Mend-a-House is looking for volunteer leaders for their Chronic Disease Self-Management Program and Live Well with Diabetes Program. You don’t need instructional or healthcare experience. Great training is provided to booster your good listening and facilitating skills. Please call Martha at (571) 264-8559 to learn more.

· Prince William SPCA is collecting pet foods to support ACTS Operation Turkey. This is a great event for kids, families and all others who love their pets. Donation box flyers and information sheets can be found at pwspca.org/pet-food-drive.

· Literacy Volunteers of America are having their next volunteer tutor training on Saturday, November 4th, and 18th. This program works one on one with adults and no experience is needed as you will receive all the training needed to make a significant difference in a person life. Please visit their website at lvapw.org to learn more.

· Operation Turkey has kicked off their 2017 season! Gather your friends, family, and colleagues to do a food drive to share the holiday spirit with needy families throughout the community. SERVE in Manassas and ACTS in Dumfries are collecting food for these holiday baskets. Items needed include canned vegetables, stuffing, gravy, cranberry, sweet potatoes, Bisquick, cornbread/muffin mixes, pumpkin, rice, dry beans, soup, pasta, and any other staple item you can think of. Drop off in Manassas is the Manassas Adventist Prep School on November 11, 16 and 17. Drop off in Dumfries at the ACTS Family Center until October 13th. Both of these fabulous agencies also collect grocery gift cards and a cash donation to provide the meat of their choice. It doesn’t get any better than this!

· PW Health District is having their next volunteer information meeting on October 24th 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Kao Circle office in Manassas. Please RSVP to bisrat.tesfagiorgis@vdh.virginia.gov.

· Prudential Spirit of Community Awards invites teens in grades 5-12 to apply for this wonderful volunteer recognition event. Please spread the word to super volunteers doing amazing work in our community. You can apply online at spirit.prudential.com

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don't forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you'd like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3.