New York man charged in Manassas homicide

October 24, 2017

A 27-year-old man was stabbed inside a Manassas motel and later died from his injuries. 

Police say they have one man in custody in connection with the stabbing.

From Manassas police: 

Homicide/**ARREST**

This morning, at approximately 3:13 a.m., the Manassas City Police responded to 9913 Cockrell Rd, the Home-Style Inn, for a report of a stabbing.  Upon arrival, Officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound.  The victim, a 27-year-old resident of Texas, was transported to a local area hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.  The identity of the victim is not being released until next of kin is notified.  Manassas City Police Detectives were able to identify a suspect in the case.   The suspect was identified as Alenny ENCARNACION-COLLADO, a 23-year-old resident of New York.  The investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation which resulted in the victim being stabbed. 

ENCARNACION-COLLADO was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Malicious Wounding.  ENCARNACION-COLLADO is being held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.  A court date has not been set in the case.

