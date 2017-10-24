New York man charged in Manassas homicide

A 27-year-old man was stabbed inside a Manassas motel and later died from his injuries.

Police say they have one man in custody in connection with the stabbing.

From Manassas police:

Homicide/**ARREST**

This morning, at approximately 3:13 a.m., the Manassas City Police responded to 9913 Cockrell Rd, the Home-Style Inn, for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, Officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim, a 27-year-old resident of Texas, was transported to a local area hospital and later died as a result of his injuries. The identity of the victim is not being released until next of kin is notified. Manassas City Police Detectives were able to identify a suspect in the case. The suspect was identified as Alenny ENCARNACION-COLLADO, a 23-year-old resident of New York. The investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation which resulted in the victim being stabbed.

ENCARNACION-COLLADO was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Malicious Wounding. ENCARNACION-COLLADO is being held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center. A court date has not been set in the case.