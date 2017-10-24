Kline, Route 28 dominate discussion for Davis/Yates Ford fix

Residents gathered on Thursday, Oct. 19 to discuss traffic congestion in the Davis Ford and Yates Ford roads corridor.

Near the start of the discussion, hopes for a new bridge across the Occoquan River to link Prince William and Fairfax counties, to provide relief along the popular two-lane road commuter route that is Yates Ford Road, isn’t going to happen.

“I don’t’ see anything that would lead to adding a bridge at this particular point now or widen Yates Ford Road,” said Virginia State Sen. George Barker, who serves Fairfax and Prince William counties.

There once were plans for a bridge across the Occoquan to connect present-day Ridgefield Road near the Prince William County Government Center, but it was never built.

And when it comes to widening Yates Ford Road, there’s nothing the state can do to make that happen, said Delegate Bob Marshall. That would be the decision of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.

“The widening of those roads are not in our comprehensive plan,” said Fairfax County Transportation Director Tom Biesiadny. “The community will not support that.”

Fairfax County was praised on Thursday for taking the initiative to fund the widening of the most congested Road in Northern Virginia — Route 28 — from the Prince William County line to Route 29. The hope is that a wider Route 28 will create more capacity, relieving some of the stress placed on Davis Ford and Yates Ford roads.

While Prince William County is vying for state transportation dollar to create a Route 28 bypass that could be built in seven to eight years, Marshall said the last time elected leaders took any substantive action to improve Route 28 was back in 1964.

“The last time the county supervisors amended the comprehensive plan for Route 28, many of you weren’t even born,” Marshall told the crowd.

He’s long pitched the idea a reversible lane for the commuter route — the lane pointed north for morning commuters and south in the afternoons — but the project has never gained traction.

There’s also the looming redevelopment of the Kline property near Yates Ford Road, at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Liberia Avenue. The project would bring 400 new homes, shops, offices, and would add more than 9,000 daily trips to area roads.

“I think it’s going to be a problem judging by the way the current proposal is,” said Prince William County Supervisor Ruth Anderson.

The development has residents along the Davis Ford and Yates Ford roads corridors weary at the thought more traffic. The Kline project must first go before the county’s planning commission — an originally set for Oct. 4 was delayed — before it makes it to the Board of Supervisors.

There were multiple comparisons made to the recently approved Apollo housing development near the intersection of Davis Ford Road and Prince William Parkway. Residents at the Think Tank questioned why county transportation planners are only required to examine the impact a new development make on the roads abutting a development, and not to surrounding roads.

“We analyze the area, but we don’t analyze what happens at Apollo the and the resulting effect the development will have on Davis Ford or Yates Ford Road,” said Prince William County Transportation Director Rick Canizales. “State law doesn’t allow us to do that.”

Coy, Anderson didn’t reveal how she would vote on Kline.

“I was the only one that didn’t vote on the Apollo project, so that might give you a little hope,” she told residents.