Shootings into homes investigated in Dumfries, Woodbridge

From Prince Wiliam police:

Shooting into a Residential Dwellings – On October 21 at 3:39PM, officers responded to the 2500 block of Sedgewick Pl in the Town of Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed that sometime between 5:00AM and 5:30AM, several shots were fired from behind the residences. Later that afternoon, several bullet holes were discovered on three townhomes. Officers searched the surrounding area and did not locate any shell casings. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On October 21 at 8:25AM, officers responded to the 4300 block of Eileen Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed that sometime between 3:00AM and 5:00AM, several shots were fired which struck a vehicle and a residence in the above area. Several shell casings were recovered from the roadway. No injuries or other property damage were reported.