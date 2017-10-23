New southbound Express lane opens in Stafford on Halloween

This Halloween won’t be so scary for drivers on Interstate 95 in Stafford County when traffic relief comes in the form of a new lane.

From VDOT:

A project to extend Interstate 95 Express Lanes by two miles in Stafford County, adding new northbound and southbound ramps, will open to traffic ahead of schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

The $50 million project extends Express Lanes beyond the flyover ramp where they end today, just north of Route 610 (Garrisonville Road).

The new southbound ramp will open to traffic on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 31. The new northbound ramp will open early Wednesday, Nov. 1.

What Drivers Need to Know

The extension will operate under the same rules and reversal schedule as the current 95 Express Lanes.

When the extension opens, I-95 northbound traffic will be able to enter Express Lanes earlier at a new left entrance before the Garrisonville Road overpass.

Southbound Express Lanes traffic heading to Fredericksburg will be able to continue past Garrisonville and merge about one mile south of the Garrisonville Road exit.

All drivers need an E-ZPass to use the Express Lanes. Carpools need an E-ZPass Flex and three or more people in the vehicle to travel toll-free.

Project Background

Construction on the extension began in July 2016. The project’s design-build team is Branch Civil, Inc., and Whitman, Requardt & Associates.

The project is a joint investment by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Transurban.

Transurban operates the existing 29-mile Express Lanes facility that opened in December 2014, and will be responsible for maintenance and operations of the two-mile extension.

Around 146,000 vehicles a day travel I-95 near Garrisonville Road.