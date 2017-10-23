We’re taking some of the questions that we didn’t have time to address at the Davis Ford and Yates Ford Traffic Think Tank on Oct. 19, and we’re getting answers.

Today’s question:

“Is there any way to remove some of the traffic lights on [Route 28] to make it more efficient?”

Virginia Department of Transportation Prince William County Liason Richard “Dic” Burke said:

“Anytime you remove a traffic signal it would reduce delay. However, to replace you would either have to have some restriction of movement, either no left turn for the median or you’d have to build an interchange which would take up a lot of room, right-of-way, and cost a lot of funds. We are looking at with a county, with some of their stuff alternative intersection designs, some things that we’re looking at…not making a left at the signal but to go up and make maybe a U-turn in the middle, sort of like a “Michigan left.”

What’s a “Michigan left?”

Burke explains: