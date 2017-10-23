Authorities seize ‘substantial amount of heroin’ in Aquia Harbour

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

A heroin overdose at a residence in the Aquia Harbour neighborhood on Monday led to multiple arrests and the seizure of a substantial amount of heroin by detectives with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 16, 2017, at approximately 2:40 p.m., Stafford deputies responded to a call regarding a heroin overdose in North Stafford. The caller advised that a 21-year-old female identified as Kayla Bailey was unconscious and turning purple, but still breathing.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, members of the Aquia Harbour Police Department and Stafford County Fire and Rescue were providing emergency aid to Bailey. She was revived using Narcan and transported to Stafford Hospital for treatment.

Two other individuals—Jessica Corley, 24, and Brandon Ostrem, 38—were found at the scene and detained.

Detectives conducted a search of the residence and uncovered evidence of drug use including six grams of methamphetamine, 20 methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) pills, and heroin residue. During the investigation, they learned that a third subject had left with a small safe prior to their arrival.

On the following day, detectives located the subject that had fled the residence and they recovered more than 10 grams of heroin. They also discovered that an individual in Spotsylvania County had overdosed on that same batch of heroin earlier in the day.

Corley received two charges of Possession of Controlled Substances. She was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3500 secured bond and later released. Ostrem received three charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances and was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Additional charges are pending following the investigation.