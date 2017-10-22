Rain clouds and storms will develop on Monday afternoon, into the overnight on Tuesday.

From the National Weather Service:

“Quiet wx Sun-Sun night under high pressure. Clouds begin to increase Mon with showers expected by midday on the west and spreading east through the afternoon. Heavy showers with possible t-storms and gusty winds Mon night as cdfnt enters the area.

Strong front moving through Tuesday is main story in long term. This system looks potent with potential for a period of heavy, wind swept rain ahead of and along the primary cold front. Strong southerly fetch ahead of it should bring copious moisture north, but speed should limit flood concern. Gusty winds possible with very strong low level jet, but most likely any winds of a threatening nature will be limited to the cold frontal passage itself – low topped squalls possibly embedded within larger rain band is the concern. Timing remains a bit uncertain but right now, its favoring the AM.

Breezy and much cooler behind the front, with the coolest days likely Wednesday-Thursday. Some freeze issues are possible, though this cold shot looks very transitory and if it doesn`t align with a good radiational night, it just might be chilly versus freezing. Upper trough plus wraparound moisture might result in a few showers Wednesday as well, especially in the mountains. If its cold enough in the higher terrain, these could well be snow showers. Drying out and moderating Friday with high-pressure building in.”