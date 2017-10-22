Traffic Davis Ford and Yates Ford roads Traffic Think Tank Survey
As we promised those who attended our Davis Ford and Yates Ford roads Traffic Think Tank, here is the survey where you can give us your opinions on traffic conditions on those roads.
This week, we'll post some of the questions and answers that we didn't have time to address at Thursday night's meeting, like this one.
