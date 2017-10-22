Menu
‘2 Silos Brewing and Farm Brew Live are excited to announce we will be opening on Wednesday’

by Potomac Local on October 22, 2017 at 9:43 am Leave a Comment

From Facebook: 

2SilosBrewing and Farm Brew Live are excited to announce we will be opening on Wednesday, October 25th! Come join us from 11am – 11pm. Enjoy an amazing 2 Silos Beer and try some food from The Pour House tasting room menu or The PIT BBQ. The YARD will feature live music starting at 5pm.”

Photo: 2 Silos Brewing Company

