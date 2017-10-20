Man missing for two weeks spotted at Potomac Mills

From police:

*UPDATE: Mr. Lowery was sighted at the Potomac Mills mall parking lot on October 20 around 11:48am. At the time, he was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and carrying a black backpack with silver stripes on it. Mr. Lowery also has dragon tattoos on both forearms and frequents Game Stops, comic book and game type stores, dollar stores, as well as, utilizes the Omni-link and PRTC buses for transportation. Anyone with information on Mr. Lowery’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Police sent out this notice on Oct. 6.:

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Thomas Hendrick LOWERY. The investigation revealed that Thomas walked away from his residence located in the 15800 block Bobolink Dr in Woodbridge (22191) this morning around 9:30AM. Thomas left the residence voluntarily and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as being endangered. Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Thomas Hendrick LOWERY is described as an white male, 40 years of age, 5’08″, 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Thomas was last seen wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, tennis shoes, and a black back pack with silver stripes