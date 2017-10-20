Indecent exposure reported in Bristow

From police:

Indecent Exposure – On October 19 at 3:47PM, officers responded to the area of Sir Reynard Ln and Shortbread Way in Bristow (20136) to investigate an indecent exposure. The caller reported to police that she was walking in the above area when she observed an unknown male, possibly a teenager, exposing himself. The caller yelled towards the male who immediately fled on foot. No injuries were reported and no further contact was made.

Suspect Description:

White male, between 14 & 15 years of age, 5’5” with a thin build and short blonde hair

Last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt