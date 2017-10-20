Menu
Woodbridge
74°
Fair
Feels like: 74°F
Wind: 8mph NW
Humidity: 42%
Pressure: 30.22"Hg
UV index: 5
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Two-alarm blaze breaks out at house off Prince William Parkway
Read Us Daily for News in Prince William, Manassas, & Stafford

News
Indecent exposure reported in Bristow

by Potomac Local on October 20, 2017 at 11:57 am Leave a Comment

From police: 

Indecent Exposure – On October 19 at 3:47PM, officers responded to the area of Sir Reynard Ln and Shortbread Way in Bristow (20136) to investigate an indecent exposure. The caller reported to police that she was walking in the above area when she observed an unknown male, possibly a teenager, exposing himself. The caller yelled towards the male who immediately fled on foot. No injuries were reported and no further contact was made.

Suspect Description:

White male, between 14 & 15 years of age, 5’5” with a thin build and short blonde hair

Last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Prince William
A word from our sponsors...