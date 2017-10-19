From an email:

On Thursday, October 19th at 10:24 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to an apartment fire at Woodburn Apartments located in the 7800 block of Keara Court in Manassas.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke and fire showing from the side of an apartment that had extended into the home. Upon entry, firefighters discovered an activated sprinkler head that helped contain the fire. Firefighters quickly suppressed and extinguished the fire.

No injuries reported.

The apartment sustained moderate damage estimated at $175,000.

The occupants were not home at the time of the fire. Red Cross is currently assisting the family, 6 adults and 8 children, displaced by the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.